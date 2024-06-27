CIBC Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.08.

TSE ATD traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$64.82 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

