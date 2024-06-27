Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,966,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 821,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

