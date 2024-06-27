Clarity Financial LLC Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

