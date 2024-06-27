Clarity Financial LLC Buys 5,790 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

