Clarity Financial LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REM. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000.

Shares of REM opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

