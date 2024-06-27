Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the May 31st total of 135,500 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 0.1 %

Clearmind Medicine stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 39,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,577. Clearmind Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.