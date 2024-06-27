Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRGet Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 4,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 35,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally.

