Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 5.6%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 170,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,789,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COGT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,065 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 705,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 385,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,234 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.