Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.81. 897,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

