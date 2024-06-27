Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,121. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

