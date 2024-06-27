Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 24,054 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $469,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,238,232.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 38,462 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $753,085.96.

On Monday, June 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 53,856 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,963.20.

On Thursday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 63,600 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $1,289,172.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 18,084 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $371,987.88.

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.94 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $321.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

