Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the May 31st total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ADD stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 280,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

About Color Star Technology

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.