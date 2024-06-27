Comparing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00 Enerplus 1 1 4 0 2.50

Talos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 75.87%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $21.87, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Enerplus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -0.96% -0.16% -0.07% Enerplus 24.09% 33.88% 19.89%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.57 billion 1.40 $187.33 million $0.07 170.07 Enerplus $1.69 billion 2.42 $456.08 million $1.80 11.16

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enerplus beats Talos Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

