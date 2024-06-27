Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 806,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.60. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 144.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 653,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

