Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, an increase of 16,145.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 57,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

