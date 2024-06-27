Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, an increase of 16,145.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 57,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.67.
