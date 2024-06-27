Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells $22,960.08 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 858 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $22,960.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 578,263 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,317.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 20th, Rohan Sivaram sold 21,045 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $672,598.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

