ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 3.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.