Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Down 16.1%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.03 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.03 ($0.09). Approximately 433,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 126,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.38 ($0.11).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.50. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.50 and a beta of 1.23.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Further Reading

