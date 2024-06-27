Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

CTTAY stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.