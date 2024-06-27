Contrasting Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -27.77% -70.13% -9.01% Advantage Energy 18.36% 6.10% 4.14%

Risk & Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Battalion Oil and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $220.76 million 0.24 -$3.05 million ($4.46) -0.73 Advantage Energy $400.81 million 3.18 $75.26 million $0.42 18.15

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Battalion Oil and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Advantage Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Battalion Oil currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 468.81%. Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.32%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Battalion Oil on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

