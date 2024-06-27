Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 7,712 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 45,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.44. 487,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,079,437. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

