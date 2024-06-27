Corundum Group Inc. Buys 18,153 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.36. 2,035,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,757,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

