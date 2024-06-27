Corundum Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,225 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $5,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.35. 84,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average is $159.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

