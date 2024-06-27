Corundum Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 53.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,564. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.52. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.