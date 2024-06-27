Corundum Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.24. 81,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

