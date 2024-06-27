Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $14,252,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,265,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $641.12. 41,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $444.19 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.