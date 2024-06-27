Corundum Group Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.94. 190,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,443. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.98 and a 200 day moving average of $328.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.