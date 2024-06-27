Corundum Group Inc. Sells 2,320 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

Intel stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,666,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

