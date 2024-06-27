Cosmos Tops 24-Hour Volume of $93.33 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $93.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00011144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

