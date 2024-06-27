Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,890 shares of company stock worth $13,709,131. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.92. 1,919,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,583. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.72.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

