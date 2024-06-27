Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn ($0.54) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -63.0%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
