Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
