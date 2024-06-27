Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRDO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -165.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $3,473,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 798,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,030,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $3,473,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 798,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,030,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $334,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,431,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,193 shares of company stock worth $16,502,426 over the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.