Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4,018.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,018 ($50.97) and last traded at GBX 4,046 ($51.33), with a volume of 774187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,065 ($51.57).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.23) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CRDA
Croda International Stock Down 1.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($57.72), for a total value of £100,100 ($126,982.11). Insiders bought 10 shares of company stock worth $46,077 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
Featured Stories
