Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of CRT opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.59. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $23.39.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
