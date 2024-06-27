CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Decreased by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,491 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 7.4% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $9.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $389.70. 1,157,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,442. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.07, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.52.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

