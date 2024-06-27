Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.01. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 432,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 58,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

