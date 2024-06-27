Cumberland Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Chevron by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

