Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,243 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,406,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,637,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
