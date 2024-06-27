Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,243 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,406,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,637,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.