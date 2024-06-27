Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,968. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

