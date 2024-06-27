Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Booking by 31.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $27.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4,009.40. The stock had a trading volume of 146,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,737.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3,616.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $4,040.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

