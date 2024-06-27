Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.09. 513,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,619. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $63.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

