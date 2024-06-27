Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $278,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.