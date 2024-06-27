Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.24. 596,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $149.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.