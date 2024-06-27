Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.57. 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,179. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

