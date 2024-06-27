Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after buying an additional 255,138 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $535.91. 503,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

