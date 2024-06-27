Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 81.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 146,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,060,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 14.1% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MA traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $443.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,406. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $411.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.02 and its 200 day moving average is $452.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

