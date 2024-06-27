DA Davidson Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $18.50

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

NYSE S traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,065 shares of company stock worth $10,055,772. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after buying an additional 409,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SentinelOne by 29.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

