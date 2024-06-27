Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

DHR traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $251.21. 1,316,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average is $246.19. The company has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

