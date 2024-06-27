Daré Bioscience Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 1st. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 1st.
Daré Bioscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DARE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,012. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.35.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
